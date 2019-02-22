In this April 4, 2018 photo, a U.S. soldier waves as he sits in an armored vehicle on a road leading to to Manbij, Syria. (Hussein Malla/AP)

Roughly 400 U.S. troops will remain indefinitely in Syria beyond the planned withdrawal of American forces scheduled for this spring, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The troops to stay include what the White House called a “peacekeeping force” of about 200 in northeast Syria.

In addition, a garrison of some 200 troops currently based in southern Syria, near the Jordanian border, will remain in place “for the foreseeable future,” said the senior official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

The plan partially reversing President Trump’s plan to end the military mission against the Islamic State there.

The White House late Thursday announced only the 200 “peacekeepers,” which some officials said would be split between the northeast and the Tanf garrison in southeast Syria. On Friday, officials said the existing force at Tanf, about 200, would remain in addition to the announced “peacekeepers”

The announcement comes as the administration seeks commitments from European countries to continue their own Syria missions and grapples with opposition to the president’s exit plans from lawmakers including Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

“We’re in constant contact with our allies,” said Sarah Sanders, speaking Friday on Fox & Friends. “We’re going to continue to be in communication with them. At the end of the day, the president wants to bring our troops home, and he’s working towards that, and he wants to do that in a safe and peaceful way, in the best way possible to make sure that we have complete safety for our troops that are abroad.”

Trump’s withdrawal plan, and the shifting details surrounding it since it was first announced in December, has led to concern among allies and triggered the resignation of former defense secretary Jim Mattis when the president abruptly announced the removal of all U.S. troops on the ground.

Defense officials, lawmakers and some White House aides have expressed concern that tens of thousands of militant fighters remained scattered throughout Syria and Iraq. France and Britain, which also have troops in Syria, rebuffed a Trump administration request to leave forces there to continue operations against militant remnants and to patrol a “safe zone” along Syria’s northeastern border with Turkey unless some U.S. troops remained.

Turkey initially proposed the 20-mile safe zone to prevent what it says have been cross-border attacks by fighters of the People’s Protection Units, the Kurdish forces that dominate the U.S.-allied Syrian ground force.

Turkey considers the Kurdish group terrorists, allied with Kurdish militants in that country, and has said it would attack them as soon as the Americans left. It has demanded their removal from the border area.

Graham praised the decision to keep some troops in Syria on Thursday and said that the residual U.S. force would “ensure that ISIS does not return and that Iran does not fill the vacuum that would have been left if we completely withdrew.” It also ensures, he said, that Turkey and the Syrian Kurds “will not go into conflict.” ISIS is an acronym for the Islamic State.

Iran is a primary backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who wants to send his military forces, along with Iranian-commanded militias, into the eastern third of Syria now controlled by the U.S.-led coalition and its Syrian Kurdish allies.

“With this decision,” Graham said in a statement, “President Trump has decided to follow sound military advice.”

Graham has been among the loudest voices demanding that some troops be left in Syria. In a confrontation late last week with acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan at the Munich Security Conference, he called the complete withdrawal “the dumbest . . . thing I have ever heard,” and said that a U.S. commitment to patrol the border would provide an incentive to the Europeans to make their own commitments.

While reluctant to disagree with Trump, U.S. military officials have repeatedly flagged what they see as the hazards of a hasty pullout, even after the Islamic State’s territorial presence has been eliminated.

Graham’s statement appeared to speak only to the safe zone, but some administration officials, including national security adviser John Bolton, had also pressed for troops to be left at the Tanf garrison, where they are seen as a bulwark against Iranian expansion.

The U.S. official said that Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Shanahan had been in alignment on the plan for several weeks, but had wanted to enter discussions with the Europeans from a position of zero troops remaining, and “potentially go up” as they sought commitments from the allies.