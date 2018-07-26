Undocumented migrant families walk from a bus depot to a respite center after being released from detention in McAllen, Tex., on Thursday. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

At the expiration of a 30-day court deadline to reunite migrant families separated during its “zero tolerance” border crackdown, the Trump administration said Thursday it has delivered 1,412 children to parents in immigration custody and was on track to return all of those it determined to be eligible for reunification.

But administration officials said 711 children remain in government shelters because their parents have criminal records, their cases remain under review, or their mothers and fathers are no longer in the United States, including 431 parents the government has already deported.

Chris Meekins, a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services, which led the effort, told reporters that “hundreds of staff have worked 24-7” to meet the court’s deadline.

Administration officials said they would work with the court to figure out how to return the remaining children, including those whose parents have been deported.

President Trump ordered an end to family separations June 20 amid spreading criticism within his own political party and after searing accounts of traumatized children and anguished parents sparked a public outcry. Within days Judge Dana M. Sabraw of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, a Republican appointee, ordered the government to repair the damage and return children to their parents as quickly as possible.

Sabraw’s order set off a bureaucratic scramble across multiple federal agencies, as federal workers had to sort through case files by hand to match children to parents and plan their reunions. He set July 26 as a deadline but allowed the government latitude to determine which parents would qualify for the expedited reunions.

Sabraw is expected to rule Friday on a motion by the plaintiff, the American Civil Liberties Union, to make the government wait at least a week before attempting to deport families who are cleared from reunification.