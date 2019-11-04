The State Department also announced a $20 million reward for information on the whreabouts of Robert Levinson, a retired FBI agent who vanished during a 2007 visit to Kish Island in Iran.

The new sanctions and reward were put in place on the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy, in which more than 50 American officials were detained for 444 days.

A senior administration official said the Iranian regime has not changed its behavior in the past 40 years, and called on it to renounce hostage-taking and release all foreigners unjustly imprisoned in Iran.

