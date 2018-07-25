The Trump administration issued a declaration on Wednesday ruling out the possibility of the United States recognizing Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, a move aimed at tempering growing bipartisan concern over the president’s dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The declaration, released just before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to appear before a Senate committee, comes as lawmakers raise questions about what President Trump said to Putin during their longer-than-expected two-hour meeting in Helsinki last week.

“The United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Questions emerged about the administration’s Crimea policy after Trump said he would discuss the issue with Putin and acknowledged Russian investment in Crimea following its annexation.

“They’ve spent a lot of money on rebuilding it,” Trump said on June 9.

In issuing the statement, U.S. officials are continuing an effort to clarify or in some cases walk back a series of remarks that came out of the Helsinki summit, including the possibility of a follow up meeting between Putin and Trump at the White House. On Wednesday, national security adviser John Bolton said the meeting would not happen until next year.

“The President believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year,” Bolton said in a statement.

The president also partially walked back his remarks doubting the assessment of his own intelligence officials that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Trump now says he has full confidence in the U.S. intelligence community and that he misspoke.

The president’s performance at the Helsinki meeting unleashed a torrent of criticism from Democrats in Congress, who went so far as calling Trump’s comments “treasonous,” and placing a rare demand for the president’s interpreter to testify before Congress about what he and Putin discussed.

Republicans, meanwhile, had warned the president against inviting Putin to the White House in the fall — a possibility that emerged last week when White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that “discussions are already underway” to set up another meeting between the two leaders.

Pompeo is set to be grilled on a range of questions related to Russia and North Korea during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday afternoon.