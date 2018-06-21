A migrant mother walks with her two daughters in Tijuana, Mexico, on their way to the port of entry to ask for asylum in the United States on June 21, 2018. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Trump administration asked a federal judge in California Thursday to permit federal agents to detain together those families suspected of illegally entering the country, in the wake of an outcry over the government’s recent practice of separating children from their parents.

The Justice Department filed court papers Thursday seeking a modification to a judge’s order in a long-running court case about how suspected illegal immigrants are detained.

The case, known as Flores v. Sessions, dates back to the Reagan administration, when a 15-year-old girl from El Salvador sued over the conditions of her confinement.

In the case, U.S. District Court judge Dolly M. Gee had previously ruled against the Obama administration over the same issue, finding in 2015 that the Obama administration had violated the terms of the settlement in the case by detaining mothers and their children in poor conditions.

At the time, the judge ordered such detainees released, due to what she called “widespread deplorable conditions” of their time in the custody of Border Patrol agents.

On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order meant to reverse the recent practice of the administration to detain and separate children and their parents or guardians when they are caught trying to enter the country illegally.

Trump signed the order amid a public outcry of opposition to the policy, but administration officials have warned the order could run afoul of Gee’s ruling.

Now, the Justice Department is asking the judge’s permission to deviate from some of the terms of that settlement, so that immigrant families can be detained together.

“Under current law and legal rulings, including this court’s, it is not possible for the U.S. government to detain families together during the pendency of their immigration proceedings,” the Justice Department lawyers wrote in their filing. “It cannot be done.”

The inability to detain parents and children together “creates a continued incentive for parents to bring their children on the dangerous journey to the United States and to enter the country illegally,” the Justice Department lawyers argued in their papers. “[T]he emergency currently existing on the southwest border requires immediate action. This court can take such action to help address this urgent problem.”

The administration still hopes Congress will pass legislation that would accomplish a similar policy change, but chances of such a bill passing in both chambers so far appears dim.

On Thursday, there was significant confusion inside the administration about how exactly the president’s new executive order should be implemented, and those talks are expected to continue.