WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser says China’s president is “afraid” to sit down with Trump until their countries finalize a trade deal.

Larry Kudlow, director of the White House’s National Economic Council, says Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) wants everything agreed to before meeting with Trump because “he’s afraid Trump might not like it and walk away.” Kudlow says Xi wants a signing ceremony, not a negotiating session.

Kudlow addressed the trade talks during an appearance Thursday in Washington. He says more work is needed to reach a deal.

Trump on Wednesday dangled the prospect of walking away if the ultimate trade agreement isn’t to his liking.

Last month, Trump cut short a summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un after they failed to agree on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

