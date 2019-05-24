Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan speaks to reporters after a classified briefing for members of Congress on Iran on May 21. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Trump administration, facing rising tensions with Iran, plans to reinforce its military presence in the Middle East by sending another few thousand forces to the region to step up missile defense and surveillance, according to U.S. officials.

The decision to send the additional forces to U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across the Middle East, was made late Thursday during a meeting at the White House between President Trump and top Pentagon leaders, the officials said.

Ahead of the meeting, acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan said the purpose of any additional troops would be to ensure the protection of U.S. forces and avoid the risk of Iranian miscalculation that could lead to a broader conflict.

“Our job is deterrence. This is not about war,” Shanahan said. “We have a mission there in the Middle East: Freedom of navigation, counterterrorism in Syria and Iraq, defeating al-Qaeda in Yemen, and the security of Israel and Jordan.”

Trump, speaking at the White House before the meeting, said he didn’t think it would be necessary to send more troops but added, “if we need it, we’ll be there in whatever numbers we need.”

The meeting, according to U.S. officials, persuaded the president to approve a relatively modest uptick in the number of American forces stationed in the Middle East to bring a more substantive military posture to the region as tensions mount between Washington and Tehran.

Neither the Pentagon nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

The type of forces the Pentagon is sending to the region doesn’t indicate any impending ground offensive by the United States. U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the new troop deployment had yet to be announced, said the Pentagon would dispatch about 2,000 forces to the region with additional Patriot missile defense capabilities and surveillance and reconnaissance units.

The decision comes as the Trump administration steps up pressure on Iran after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated by President Barack Obama. Since then, the Trump administration has increased sanctions, designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization and declined to renew waivers that allowed eight countries to buy Iranian oil.

The moves have prompted a backlash by Iran, which announced this week that it has quadrupled the pace at which it enriches low-grade uranium at one nuclear plant. It predicted that within weeks, it would exceed a stockpile cap set by the nuclear agreement.

A senior administration official on Friday accused Iran of using “nuclear blackmail” for threatening to stop meeting some of its commitments under the nuclear deal if the Europeans can’t figure out a way to get around U.S. sanctions by early June.

“We are trying to work as closely as we can with our allies to get them to hold fast on these fairly negative attempts at nuclear extortion and not give to Iran’s demands,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to a small group of reporters.

With Iran’s accelerated pace of uranium enrichment and the looming deadline for the Europeans to throw them a lifeline, the official said the Europeans must choose “whether or not they will give in to this kind of extortion or stand firm and make clear to Iran that there is one viable path for them, and that is to come to the table with us.”

In recent weeks, U.S. officials have cited new indications of possible Iranian attacks on American interests as a reason to send the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, four B-52 bombers and Patriot missile defense batteries to the region. The State Department also ordered the evacuation of all non-emergency personnel from Iraq, where Iranian proxy forces operate.

U.S. officials believe that Iran was behind sabotage attacks on four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month. Iran has denied involvement in the incidents, which damaged the ships. Two of the ships were Saudi Arabian, one was from the U.A.E. and the fourth was Norwegian.

Carol Morello contributed to this report.