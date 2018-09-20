National security adviser John Bolton speaks to the media following a meeting last month with his Russian counterpart at the U.S. Mission in Geneva. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

The White House has “authorized offensive cyber operations” against U.S. adversaries, in line with a new policy that eases the rules on the use of digital weapons to protect the nation, National Security Adviser John Bolton said Thursday.

“Our hands are not tied as they were in the Obama administration,” Bolton said during a news briefing to unveil a new national cyber strategy.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the offensive operations or what specific malign behavior they were intended to counter. The Trump administration remains focused on foreign governments’ attempts to target U.S. networks as well as potentially interfere in November’s election.

The strategy incorporates a new presidential directive that replaced one from the Obama administration, said Bolton.

The new national security presidential memorandum, NSPM 13, allows the military and other agencies to undertake cyber operations to protect their systems and the nation’s critical networks from attacks from hostile foreign adversaries.