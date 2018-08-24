In a surprise announcement on Twitter, President Trump called off a planned trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday just days before the top diplomat planned to arrive in the country for the next round of high-stakes nuclear talks.

Citing a lack of “progress” on denuclearization, Trump tweeted that “I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time.”

The president also attributed the canceled meeting to China, which he said was not “helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were.”

The president's tweet marks the first time he has acknowledged a lack of progress in the nuclear talks since his landmark meeting in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June. Trump has repeatedly hailed the meeting as an unqualified success, and decried critics who cited the lack of firm commitments required of North Korea in the Singapore agreement.

At the same time, Trump telegraphed a continued interest in the talks, and previewed a future meeting with the young leader. “I would like to send my warmest regards and respect to Chairman Kim. I look forward to seeing him soon!” Trump tweeted.

An official familiar with the talks said Pompeo faced a tough round of negotiations on what would've been his fourth trip to North Korea and his first trip with his newly named North Korea envoy, Steve Biegun, a former executive at Ford Motor Co.

U.S. negotiators have struggled in recent weeks over a North Korean demand for the United States to declare an end to the Korean War before making any concessions on denuclearization. U.S. officials have said any declaration would first require additional concessions from North Korea, such as the disclosure of its nuclear arsenal, according to U.S. and Korean diplomats who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive discussions.

The cancellation marks the second time Trump has called off a high-level bilateral meeting with North Korea. In May, just weeks before his summit with Kim, Trump abruptly canceled, calling it a “tremendous setback” and warning Pyongyang that the U.S. military would act should the regime take any “foolish and reckless” action.

Trump's cancellation at that time, however, followed a provocative statement from North Korea in which its vice minister of foreign affairs criticized Vice President Pence, calling him a “political dummy.” Days later, Trump recommitted to the meeting.

In his remarks on Friday, Trump said “because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were.” U.S. officials have complained that Beijing appears to be allowing more cross-border trade with North Korea in recent weeks. The White House has also committed to a tougher posture toward Beijing as the two sides slap new tariffs on each other in an escalating trade war.