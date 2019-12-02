He says Republicans are united in opposing impeachment and the inquiry is backfiring on Democrats, adding “I think it is going to be a tremendous boost for the Republicans.”

With the ongoing impeachment inquiry hovering over the trip, Trump says he will continue to pressure European allies to step up their defense spending, saying “it has not been a fair situation for us.”

