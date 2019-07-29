Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke about President Trump’s intentions for Afghanistan and other issues during an event at the Economic Club of Washington on July 29. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that President Trump ordered him to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan by the 2020 election, in some of the clearest comments to date about Trump’s intentions for winding down the nearly 18-year conflict.

“That’s my directive from the president of the United States. He’s been unambiguous: End the endless wars. Draw down. Reduce. It won’t just be us,” Pompeo said at the Economic Club of Washington.

Pompeo also suggested that a troop withdrawal is connected to how the president views his job performance, saying a reduction of forces is “not only my expectation, it would be job-enhancing.”

“We hope that overall the need for combat forces in the region is reduced,” Pompeo added.

Trump has privately and publicly expressed frustration with the hundreds of billions of dollars spent in Afghanistan every year and continued violence as the Taliban conducts near daily attacks across the country even as it explores a peace resolution with U.S. diplomats to end America’s longest war.

The latest flare-up occurred Sunday with an assault on the office of the Afghan president’s running mate and former intelligence chief, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. No one immediately asserted responsibility for the attack.

Military officials have said that the Pentagon has voiced its concerns about a precipitous withdrawal, but Trump has empowered his special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, to reach a deal that allows for a reduction of forces in the country and the ability to continue counterterrorism operations, said officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

In the first year of his presidency, Trump’s advisers urged him to increase the U.S. troop presence in the country, arguing that it is necessary to prevent a total takeover by the Taliban, which controls about half the country. They also reiterated worries that the country could again become a staging ground for terrorist attacks on the United States. In heeding his advisers’ warnings, Trump increased troop levels, but noted that it went against his instincts.

“My original instinct was to pull out, and historically, I like following my instincts,” Trump said in an address on Afghanistan in August 2017. “But all my life I’ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office.”

With little progress to show in the country after more than two years in office, Trump has expressed frustration with his advisers. On Monday, Pompeo described a resolution the president was seeking concerning the war.

“We think there’s a path to reduce violence, achieve reconciliation and still make sure that the American counterterrorism effort in Afghanistan has value and the potential to reduce risk in the United States,” Pompeo said.

Last week, the United States and Afghanistan issued a joint statement saying they agreed to accelerate the peace process to end the war and reduce the U.S. presence in the country. The statement followed a phone call between Pompeo and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani where the two men agreed to a conditions-based withdrawal.

During his remarks Monday, Pompeo took questions from the president of the Economic Club, David Rubenstein, who asked him about Russia’s crackdown on protesters in Moscow, where it has arrested more than 1,300 people.

“I’ve read the reports, I don’t have anything to add this morning,” he said. “I think everyone understands the U.S. position. . . . We always support freedom of expression.”

Pompeo also ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, saying it’s “off the table.” He did not rule out a run for the presidency at some future date.

“If I thought I could do a good turn, there’s nothing I wouldn’t consider doing for America,” he said.

When asked to describe North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pompeo said he is “bright,” and “managed to rise to the level of leadership in a difficult environment.”

“I’ve spent more time with him than any other American,” he said.

“I passed Dennis Rodman on this last trip” he said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.