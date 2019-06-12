Donald Trump Jr. returns to the Senate Intelligence Committee for a second-closed door interview Wednesday, in which senators are expected to query him about his role in a 2016 Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer and his knowledge of the president’s plans to build a skyscraper in Moscow.

Trump Jr. struck a deal with the Senate Intelligence Committee last month, after months of wrangling and under subpoena, to appear for up to four hours and answer questions on six broad topics, including his own interactions with Russians during the 2016 campaign and what he told his father about them. President Trump’s oldest son has been a person of interest in several investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including that of now-former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, whose report suggested that Trump Jr. may have apprised the president, then a candidate, of plans to take a meeting with a Russian attorney in the summer of 2016 promising incriminating information on his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump Jr. is one of a few key witnesses that the Senate Intelligence Committee is calling back to Capitol Hill, as it seeks to wrap up its long-running, bipartisan probe into Russian interference. The second-round interviews are primarily to give senators on the panel the opportunity to interview such witnesses directly, as the investigation has been largely staff-run.

But while the committee conducted a second-round interview with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner without incident, Trump Jr.’s appearance became mired in controversy, as the president’s congressional allies openly urged him to flout the summons or to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, and refuse to answer questions. Eventually Trump Jr. agreed to appear for the interview under the aforementioned terms.

Democrats in Congress see the interview as an opportunity to hold Trump Jr. to account for his previous statements to lawmakers, some of which they believe were intentionally misleading, if not outright lies. Democrats have pointed to the parts of the Mueller report in which the special counsel details how Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, recalled witnessing a phone call between Trump Jr. and his father, in which the son talked about a meeting to collect “adverse information” on Clinton.

Cohen, who has also spoken to several of the congressional panels investigating Russian interference, as well as the president’s actions during the 2016 election, is serving a three-year prison term for financial crimes and lying to Congress.

Panel chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has indicated a reluctance to pursue any perjury charges against Trump Jr., reasoning that if Mueller had had access to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s interview transcripts, and if he had found cause to indict him for the crime of lying to Congress, he would have.

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are also expected to ask Trump Jr. about the timeline of a project Trump pursued during the 2016 election to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Cohen initially presented the timeline of that project to lawmakers as ending in January 2016; it was later revealed that the president pursued the deal through June of that year, at which point it was clear that he was the presumptive presidential nominee for the Republican Party.