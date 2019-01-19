President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a group of dignitaries salute the transfer of former Navy SEAL and Department of Defense civilian Scott A. Wirtz as it is carried by a U.S. Navy carry team during the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del. (Scott Serio/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

President Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday to meet with relatives of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing in Syria claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

In comments to reporters before departing from Washington, Trump said that he was “going to meet with relatives of our great, great heroes that have fallen,” adding that “I think it might be the toughest thing I have to do as president.”

Trump was joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the acting defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan. Trump’s decision to pay tribute to the victims came just weeks after he had declared the Islamic State vanquished and vowed to pull remaining U.S. forces out of Syria.

His trip to Dover coincided with a turbulent day in Washington, as protesters assembled on the Mall for a women’s march and Trump prepared to make what he billed as a “major announcement” on his demands to erect a wall along the southern border, a plan that has triggered a government shutdown and left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without pay.

The Americans killed in Syria this week included a Green Beret, a Navy linguist, a former Navy SEAL and a Syrian emigre. Their relatives traveled to Dover for the return of their remains.

Before the short flight to Delaware, Trump repeated disputed claims to have essentially rid Syria of Islamic State fighters, saying that “when I took over, Syria was loaded with ISIS” but “we’ve brought it down to less than 1 percent.” In fact, the so-called Islamic State caliphate had been substantially reduced before Trump took office, though experts believe the terror group still has dangerous capabilities.

Trump depicted this week’s attack, which targeted a restaurant frequented by Americans in the northern city of Manbij, as one that was carried out by remnants of an otherwise spent terror group. Though defeated, he said, “that doesn’t mean you’re not going to have somebody around” capable of violence.

His assertions and determination to pull U.S. forces and advisers from Syria are at odds with officials who have led that effort even within his own administration. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned in disagreement with Trump’s Syria plan.

Brett McGurk, who served as the special presidential envoy to the coalition to counter ISIS, also resigned in protest and said in an opinion column published in the Washington Post this week that Trump’s decisions were “giving the Islamic State — and other American adversaries — new life.”

The Pentagon identified three of those killd this week as Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer; Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent; and civilian Scott A. Wirtz, a former Navy SEAL working for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The fourth individual, who worked for a defense contractor, was identified as Ghadir Taher.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest at the restaurant where the Americans had gathered after a meeting with local military officials. Three U.S. troops were also wounded in the attack, the deadliest against U.S. forces in Syria since their entry into the country in 2015.

Earlier this week, Trump derailed plans by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers to visit U.S. forces in Afghanistan, denying them access to U.S. government aircraft.