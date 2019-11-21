The message followed reports that senior Navy officials had set in motion steps to remove the chief petty officer’s SEAL trident, which would effectively end his status as a member of the secretive, elite force. Earlier this year, a military court acquitted Gallagher of the majority of a series of war crimes charges relating to the battle against the Islamic State in Iraq, including charges of murdering a militant captive, but he was convicted of a lesser charge of posing for a photo with the man’s corpse.

The senior officer who drafted the steps to remove Gallagher from the SEALs, Rear Adm. Collin Green, oversees Naval Special Warfare Command. Green also sought to review whether three officers who oversaw Gallagher in Iraq also should be ejected from the SEALs. They are Lt. Cmdr. Robert Breisch, Lt. Jacob Portier and Lt. Thomas MacNeil. It was not immediately clear whether Trump’s directive applies to them as well.

A spokesperson for Green could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.

An attorney for Gallagher, Tim Parlatore, said the last sentence of Trump’s tweet indicates to him that the president wants Green to move on from intervening in the cases for each SEAL.

“This whole thing was a political show by a petulant child, and I think the president saw through that,” Parlatore said of the admiral.

Gallagher’s trial exposed wrongdoing on the part of other SEALs, including MacNeil drinking with junior sailors on deployment.

The Defense Department last week announced that Trump had authorized a reversal of a rank reduction for Gallagher and pardons for two soldiers also accused of war crimes, a move that defied advice from senior Pentagon leaders.

The intervention was hailed by supporters of the men but criticized by current and former military officers who cautioned it could diminish the deterrent power of military justice and damage discipline in the ranks.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was among the senior officials who made the case to Trump for letting the military justice system proceed uninterrupted. But the president appears to have concurred with advocates for the men affected by last week’s decision who argued that troops undertaking dangerous missions deserve the nation’s understanding.

