Trump ordered a withdrawal of the about 1,000 U.S. troops left in northern Syria late Saturday. The president made the decision after indications that Turkey intends to expand its attack “farther south than originally planned and to the west,” Esper said, speaking on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

The defense secretary also cited signs that the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed alliance that helped defeat the Islamic State, is “looking to cut a deal” with the Syrian regime and the Russian government to carry out a counterattack to the north.

AD

AD

“We have American forces likely caught between two opposing advancing armies and it’s a very untenable situation,” Esper said. “So I spoke with the president last night after discussions with the rest of the national security team, and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria.”

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that it was “very smart not to be involved in the intense fighting along the Turkish Border, for a change” and accused “those that mistakenly got us into the Middle East Wars” of pushing the United States to stay in the fight.

Trump added that the Kurds and Turks have been fighting for years, a reference to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency in Turkey.

AD

“Others may want to come in and fight for one side or the other,” Trump said. “Let them! We are monitoring the situation closely. Endless Wars!”

AD

He added in a later tweet that he was working with members of Congress to impose sanctions on Turkey.

“There is great consensus on this,” Trump said. “Turkey has asked that it not be done. Stay tuned!”

A U.S. official, reached Sunday after Esper made his comments, said it is not clear that all the 1,000 U.S. troops based in northeastern Syria will come home. It is possible, he said, that some could move farther south, to a safer location.

“It’s all very fluid right now,” he said.

At this time, the United States also intends to keep open its Tanf base in southeastern Syria, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

AD