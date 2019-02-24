Vietnamese soldiers watch from a top of a building neighboring Government Guesthouse and the Metropole hotel next to a poster featuring upcoming summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The second summit between U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Hanoi on Feb. 27 and 28. (Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is projecting optimism before a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as he seeks to manage expectations for the meeting.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that he expected the meeting this coming week in Hanoi, Vietnam, to be a “continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore.” He added: “Denuclearization?”

Trump added that Kim knows that “without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World.”

At their first meeting, Trump reached a vaguely worded commitment from North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons program. Heading into their second sit-down, Trump says North Korea has not tested any nuclear weapons in months and that as long as testing has ceased, he’s in no rush.

