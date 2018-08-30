President Donald Trump speaks during a discussion for drug-free communities support programs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is leaving open the possibility of relaunching military wargames with South Korea while saying there’s no reason at this time to spend millions of dollars on the exercises.

And, Trump says, joint exercises will be “far bigger” than ever before if they’re needed.

The message came in a series of tweets Wednesday that blamed China for a lack of progress in getting North Korea to end its nuclear program. At the same time, the president was sending North Korean leader Kim Jong Un an expression of goodwill and an implicit military threat.

In June, Trump surprised military leaders when he suspended military exercises with South Korea, calling them costly and provocative. While the move pleased North Korea, Trump tied the suspension to future negotiations with the North.

