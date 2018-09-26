President Trump said Wednesday he would prefer to keep Rod Rosenstein as his deputy attorney general and that he might postpone a high-stakes meeting set for Thursday to discuss the future of Rosenstein’s job.

At a rare news conference, Trump said he and Rosenstein already had a “good talk,” and he would “certainly prefer” keeping him in the No. 2 spot at the Justice Department.

“My preference would be to keep him, and let him finish up,” Trump said.

Rosenstein’s job has been in the balance since last week, after it was reported that former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe memorialized meetings in which he claimed Rosenstein broached the idea of wiretapping the president, or using a constitutional amendment to drive him out as commander-in-chief. Rosenstein dismissed the news accounts as generally not true, and he told the White House McCabe had exaggerated.

The president suggested he was still comfortable with Rosenstein staying in the job in part because he was so skeptical of Andrew McCabe — a frequent target of Trump.

“He said he never said it, he said he doesn’t believe it, he said he has a lot of respect for me,” Trump said Wednesday of Rosenstein. “He’s very nice, and we’ll see.”

Over the weekend, Rosenstein offered to resign, and said in particular he was willing to step aside if Trump would not disparage him. On Monday, his departure was so certain that the Justice Department had lined up a succession plan. Matt Whitaker, Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s chief of staff, would take over for Rosenstein — except in his supervision of the special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which would be led by Solicitor General Noel Francisco.

None of it came to pass. Rosenstein went to the White House for a meeting with Trump’s chief of staff, and the White House soon announced he would be back on Thursday to meet with Trump himself. While it remains unclear what will happen, White House officials have said Trump likely won’t fire Rosenstein until after the midterm elections, and Justice Department officials have said they are skeptical Rosenstein will quit now.

Trump said Wednesday he might call Rosenstein and ask to delay the meeting so it wouldn’t be “competing [with] and hurting” the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Both Rosenstein and Sessions have been on thin ice for more than a year, as Trump has mused privately and publicly about firing both men. The president is upset that Sessions recused himself from what is now the special counsel investigation. Even as he said Wednesday he would prefer to keep Rosenstein, Trump again railed against that investigation as a “witch hunt”