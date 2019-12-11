Trump struck a deal with House Democrats that permits the creation of his Space Force as a sixth branch of the military, one of his top priorities at the Pentagon, in exchange for extending 12 weeks of paid parental leave to more than 2 million federal workers, a victory for Democratic lawmakers. Federal workers at the moment don’t have guaranteed access to paid family leave.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump appeared to take credit for the paid paternal leave provision in the bill, even though Democratic lawmakers pushed for its inclusion as a trade for the Space Force in the face of Republican opposition to the expansion of federal worker benefits.

“Wow! All of our priorities have made it into the final NDAA: Pay Raise for our Troops, Rebuilding our Military, Paid Parental Leave, Border Security, and Space Force!” Trump wrote. “Congress — don’t delay this anymore! I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately!”

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has made pushing for paid family leave a central part of her formal duties at the White House.

The Republican-led Senate’s version of the bill didn’t include a paid parental leave provision for federal workers. The provision grew out of legislation led by Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and tacked on to the House version of the defense policy bill. Democratic lawmakers then fought for its inclusion in the compromise version of the defense policy bill with the Senate.

The bill authorizes a 3.1 percent pay raise for service members and repeals what’s known as the “widow’s tax,” or regulations that penalize military spouses collecting benefits from the government owing to the death of their partner. It also authorizes sanctions aimed at pipe-laying ships involved in Russia’s construction of a new gas pipeline to Europe under the Baltic Sea.

Questions about whether Congress will agree to “backfill” $3.6 billion the Trump administration took from the Pentagon budget under emergency authorities for border barrier construction have been deferred to appropriators still negotiating a budget deal.

The bill expresses a “sense of Congress” that supports the people of Hong Kong in defending their rights and autonomy against China. It authorizes $4.5 billion to continue long-running U.S. efforts to build up Afghanistan’s national security forces in their fight against the Taliban, even though U.S. officials described the effort in confidential government interviews released by The Post as a long-running calamity.

The legislation also authorizes the secretary of defense to pay personal injury or death claims by service members owing to medical malpractice at military facilities — but stops short of repealing a judicial precedent known as the Feres Doctrine that has long prevented active-duty personnel injured during military service from suing the government.

Democratic lawmakers had included provisions in the House defense policy bill that didn’t make it into the compromise version with the Republican-led Senate, which is slated for a vote in the House on Wednesday. The Senate will later vote on the compromise version. If it passes both chambers, it will then be sent to Trump for signing at the White House.

Among the provisions that didn’t make it were Democratic initiatives to overturn restrictions on transgender troops serving in the military; prohibit the deployment of new low-yield nuclear weapons; restrict Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional sign-off; and end the Pentagon’s backing for Saudi Arabia’s war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Some lawmakers had also hoped to see more extensive requirements for the Pentagon to deal with PFAS contamination of groundwater and drinking water on military installations. The bill phases out the use of PFAS in firefighting foams. The Pentagon is still conducting a health impact study on the chemicals.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), co-chairman of the House Progressive Caucus, said in a statement that he wouldn’t vote for the bill in the House. He said the bill means Congress will have authorized a $131 billion increase in annual defense spending since Trump took office, even as his administration cuts food stamps, Medicaid and reproductive health services.

“This is the definition of government waste,” Pocan said. “The President has made it clear that he serves at the pleasure of defense contractors, not the American public. It’s time we have a national conversation on the endless increases in defense spending that have gone unchecked for far too long.”

Pocan hit out at the Space Force in particular, saying Trump was “militarizing a previously shared space by all nations and creating an unnecessary sixth branch of the military.”

More than 30 progressive organizations, including anti-nuclear groups, banded together to denounce the legislation as a “blank check” for endless wars. The organizations said the compromise legislation “has been so severely stripped of vital House-passed provisions essential to keeping the administration in check that it no longer represents a compromise, but a near complete capitulation.”

But other Democrats championed the inclusion of the paid leave provision as a critical victory.

“If this agreement is signed into law, it will be a tremendous victory for the more than 2.1 million employees across the country,” Maloney said Tuesday. “Parents finally will be able to have a baby without worrying about their paychecks suddenly coming to a halt.”

She said the legislation was “not perfect” because the Senate refused to approve provisions she had initially proposed providing paid leave for federal workers for medical reasons.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the inclusion of paid family leave for federal employees represented a victory for all workers because it would help push more employers in the right direction across the United States.

“Expanding access to paid family leave helps the health and economic well-being of individuals who have it and strengthens the ability of employers to retain their workers,” Reed said in a statement.

