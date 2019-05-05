In a 2016 file photo, Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan, left, and Deputy Chief Carla Provost, testify during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning border protection on Capitol Hill. (Alex Brandon/AP)

President Trump announced on Sunday that he has chosen Mark Morgan to head the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement bureau. Morgan, a career FBI official who served as the director of Customs and Border Protection at the end of the Obama administration, has spoken publicly in favor of Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE,” Trump wrote in a tweet. “Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!

It was not immediately clear if Trump had formally nominated Morgan to the position, which requires Senate confirmation.

Morgan had been forced to step down from CBP at the beginning of the Trump administration. But he later emerged as an administration supporter and said he believed the wall was an important component of national security, saying in an interview “the wall works.”

He urged Trump to push for border wall funding despite opposition from lawmakers.

“I was removed. I’m standing up and saying, ‘I should have disdain for them, but I don’t because they are right,’” Morgan told the website Law and Crime in January. “I can stand up and say they are right because it’s the right thing to do for this country. I’m begging the president to stay the course.”

Last month, Trump withdrew the nomination of Ronald Vitiello, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol and then the top official ICE, saying he wanted someone “tougher” in the job.

“Ron’s a good man,” Trump told reporters at the time. “But we’re going in a tougher direction. We want to go in a tougher direction.”

The president’s decision on Vitiello came as such a surprise that some U.S. officials believed the White House had made a clerical error.

But Trump had lost support for Vitiello following complaints from Stephen Miller, the hawkish White House adviser who leads the administration’s immigration policy efforts, the Washington Post reported at the time.