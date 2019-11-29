Trump also has meetings scheduled during the summit with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte.
The summit is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday.
Trump has no meeting scheduled, as of now, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit host. Britain holds parliamentary elections Dec. 12.
Johnson has said he doesn’t want “loving allies” to get involved in Britain’s politics.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.