President Trump holds an executive order imposing fresh sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office on June 24. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)

President Trump will meet at the White House on Tuesday with Emir Tamin bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar, who has offered to mediate between the United States and Iran, according to U.S. and Qatari officials.

“It’s well known that Qatar has a relationship with Iran,” said a U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive issue. “I don’t think it would be any sort of formal mediation role. But we might look to them to pass messages and convey the seriousness of the administration’s attempt to de-escalate, and build some sort of path to dialogue.”

The emir’s visit comes as feuding kingdoms on the Arabian Peninsula have continued to try to win U.S. favor, following an ongoing breach that began in May 2017. Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations severed relations with Qatar and imposed a land and air blockade against the tiny, energy-rich Persian Gulf nation.

The quarrel has put the United States, which maintains close military and diplomatic relations with all involved, in a difficult place as it tries to marshal a unified regional front against Iran.

“We’ll talk about the rift and the ways we can pull the gulf together,” the U.S. official said. Divisions in the region “are not helpful at this particular time” and “could be exploited by the Iranians.”

Although Trump initially sided with the Saudis in the inter-Arab feud, he quickly backed away from the quarrel on advice of his senior national security team, which cautioned that the dispute was rooted in a century of animosity among the royal families. Both sides have spent millions in the United States on public relations campaigns denouncing each other, while the White House has sought unsuccessfully to bring them together.

Qatar hosts the primary U.S. air base in the region, home to about 10,000 American troops, and the operations center of U.S. Central Command.

During the emir’s last visit, a little more than a year ago, Trump referred to him as a “great friend.”

This week, “our main focus is strengthening the bilateral relationship, and affirming Qatar as a strong ally,” said Jassim bin Mansour al-Thani, a media attache at the Qatari Embassy.

Qatar’s wealth stems from the Pars natural gas field, which spans the Persian Gulf between Qatar and Iran. The world’s largest, it is jointly owned by the two countries.

Before the current Arabian feud, Qatar recalled its ambassador from Tehran in early 2016 to show solidarity with Saudi Arabia after protesters ransacked the Saudi Embassy in Tehran, an attack triggered by Riyadh’s execution of a well-known Shiite Muslim cleric. But Doha reestablished relations with Tehran in August 2017, after the Saudis broke relations with Qatar.

Jassim al-Thani, the embassy attache, said the emir would not push for mediation with Iran but would offer its services if both Tehran and Washington agree.

As Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, along with Bahrain and Egypt, have continued to exert economic pressure on Qatar — using such tactics as denying overflight rights to its airlines — Doha has received support from both Turkey and Iran, which has allowed Qatar to fly over its territory.

The emir visited the Pentagon following his arrival Monday, and also plans to meet Tuesday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before his White House meeting with Trump. He will meet with the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees in the Senate and the House before departing Thursday.

Officials from both countries said that discussions would also include the situation in Libya, where Qatar supports the United Nations-backed government.