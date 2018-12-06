President Trump plans to nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a senior administration official said Thursday.

Nauert, a foreign policy novice, joined the State Department last year after a career as an anchor and correspondent at Fox News. She would replace Nikki Haley, who also took the position without significant foreign policy experience, but won election twice as governor of South Carolina.



A former news reporter for ABC, Nauert joined Fox in 1996, originally as a correspondent and later as a co-host for Fox and Friends. Trump is one of the show’s biggest fans, and he often finds inspiration in the hosts’ remarks as topics for his morning tweets.

Nauert left Fox in April last year after being appointed as the State Department spokeswoman early in the tenure of then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The two never established a close working relationship. She did not accompany him on overseas trips or participate in his meetings with foreign dignitaries, and aides confided it was largely because he considered her a White House loyalist with particularly close ties to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Her first year on the job was frustrating, and she began to emerge only after Trump fired Tillerson by tweet. She marked her first anniversary in the position during her first foreign trip with a secretary of state, making a trip to Toronto with John Sullivan, the deputy secretary of state who was acting as the top diplomat until Mike Pompeo’s confirmation.

Under Pompeo, whose foreign policy views more closely align with Trump’s than Tillerson’s, Nauert became part of the inner circle. They met regularly, and she usually traveled with Pompeo on trips abroad. He elevated her to under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs, a job vacated by Steve Goldstein who was fired along with Tillerson.