President Trump’s nominee to take over the Justice Department’s No. 2 position is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday to face questions on his qualifications for the job and how he might handle the controversies it will bring.

Jeffrey A. Rosen, the deputy secretary of transportation, has not previously worked in the Justice Department, and much of the questioning at his confirmation hearing could focus on whether he is up to the task of managing its day-to-day operations.

As with all high-ranking Justice Department nominees, Trump’s pick to be the next deputy attorney general also is likely to face questions related to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe and other investigations involving the president.

If confirmed, Rosen would replace Rod J. Rosenstein and almost certainly become involved in managing how the Justice Department handles requests from Congress for more information on Mueller’s work. While the Justice Department is expected to release a redacted version of Mueller’s final report within a week, that is unlikely to completely satisfy lawmakers or short circuit the ongoing political and legal spats over the document and its underlying materials.

[‘Enjoy your life’: Trump puts new attorney general in an awkward position from the start]

In prepared remarks, Rosen pointed to his “long and varied legal career,” as well as his management experience inside and outside of government. He noted that in his current position, he was the “chief operating officer of a federal cabinet department with a budget in excess of $80 billion and more than 55,000 employees,” and before that, he had served as general counsel of two other federal agencies and worked nearly 30 years at the law firm Kirkland & Ellis.

“With regard to the Department of Justice, if I am confirmed as the Deputy Attorney General, I would arrive from the outside, but not as a stranger,” Rosen said in the prepared remarks. “I have had many, many dealings with a wide variety of DOJ components over the years, both during my public service and while representing parties in private practice.”

Though he was nominated by Trump, Rosen was recommended by Attorney General William P. Barr, who insisted on picking his own deputy. He said in his opening remarks that, if confirmed, he would “work tirelessly to help the Attorney General lead and manage the Department of Justice as a guiding light for the rule of law, which is what the Department should always be.”