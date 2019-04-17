A child passes graves marked by portraits of the dead in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, on April 17, 2019. They are believed to have been killed in the country’s conflict. (Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Trump’s veto of legislation designed to disentangle the United States from a punishing war in Yemen sets the stage for a continued stalemate in the conflict, former officials and analysts said, with civilians likely to pay the highest price.

The president, in his second veto since taking office, depicted the unprecedented effort by lawmakers to use war-powers authorities to end military support to Saudi Arabia and an allied coalition as an “unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities.”

The move sought to check a bipartisan groundswell of frustration with the U.S. role in a war that has produced the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis and, lawmakers from both parties say, made the United States complicit in civilian deaths.

U.N. negotiators have struggled to break an extended impasse between Houthi rebels, who have received military support from Iran, and local forces loyal to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Stephen Seche, who served as U.S. ambassador to Yemen under two presidents and is now executive vice president of the Arab Gulf States Institute, said Trump’s widely expected decision telegraphed a continuation of his strong support to Persian Gulf Arab nations, reinforcing the same dynamics that had allowed the war to fester for four years.

Supporters of the war-powers resolution, which would have cut off U.S. logistical support and intelligence sharing to the coalition, had hoped its passage would incentivize gulf nations to take new steps to end the fighting.

The veto, in contrast, “says, ‘Yes, we’re going to continue to align ourselves very closely with our gulf partners,’ ” Seche said. “The status quo prevails.”

While the president has said little publicly about the war, he has highlighted the United States’ shared interests with Saudi Arabia and other gulf allies and trumpeted their massive purchases of U.S. weaponry.

In keeping with the administration’s campaign to increase pressure on Iran, Trump’s top advisers have taken a hard-line approach to Yemen, blaming Tehran for the fighting and equating the Houthis, who do not have deep organizational links to Iran, to established proxy groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah.

Years of civil conflict have devastated Yemen, which was already the Arab world’s poorest country before the war. Images of starving children have galvanized global attention, but a breakthrough in U.N.-brokered peace consultations remains elusive.

This week, the United Nations’ envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, told members of the U.N. Security Council that some progress had been made in drafting plans to remove troops from Hodeidah, a port city that has emerged as a bottleneck in efforts to kindle full-fledged peace talks.

Griffiths appealed to U.N. members for urgent action while acknowledging that his attempt to execute confidence-building measures could fail.

“Yemen bleeds. Its people go hungry. . . . In many ways, it is one of the world’s most tragic places,” Griffiths said. “This is the spur that encourages us to imagine beyond Hodeidah that we could see progress towards that [political] solution. “

Radhya Almutawakel, chairwoman of Mwatana, a Yemeni human rights organization, said Trump’s veto amounted to “an announcement of continued suffering for millions of civilians in Yemen.”

“The right kind of action by this powerful country could end this catastrophe,” she said.

But Robert Malley, a senior White House official during the Obama administration and now president of the International Crisis Group, said Congress’s passing the resolution had altered the gulf nations’ approach to the war, no matter Trump’s veto.

“The mood is quite different from what it was six months or a year ago in terms of understanding the toll this is taking, on the Yemeni people first and foremost, and the toll it’s taking on their relationships with the United States,” Malley said. “They understand that something has shifted here, and continuation of the war is going to come at a cost.”

Gulf officials, like the Trump administration, accuse the Houthis of holding up implementation of Griffiths’s road map.

But analysts say both sides are at fault.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington did not provide an immediate comment on Trump’s veto. But Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, described the move as “a positive signal of US resolve” toward American allies. “Common strategic interests are best served with this clear commitment,” he said in a Twitter message.

Pentagon officials have long opposed moves to restrict military cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have been among important U.S. counterterrorism partners since 2001. But they have also sought to limit their involvement in the war as the gulf coalition comes under criticism for airstrikes on civilian targets.

For years, U.S. tanker aircraft refueled gulf jets conducting operations over Yemen, but that assistance was halted last fall.

Officials said that acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan has tried to focus the Pentagon on its own operation in Yemen, a parallel campaign against al-Qaeda militants, while engaging with Griffiths.

Kareem Fahim in Istanbul and John Hudson in Washington contributed to this report.