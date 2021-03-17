The announcement came after senior Turkish and Greek diplomats held exploratory talks in Athens - part of a series of such meetings designed to build trust between the neighboring countries.
A Greek Foreign Ministry official said Dendias had accepted Cavusoglu’s invitation to visit Turkey provided the “right conditions” prevail.
Tension between Greece and Turkey flared last year over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, leading to a military buildup in the area that featured warships from the two countries facing off.
The dispute added strain to Ankara’s relations with the European Union, which is currently preparing an evaluation on its ties with Turkey.
