“I want to ask this: On whose authority are you telling Turkey to withdraw from Syria or warning Turkey?” Cavusoglu asked. “If you are so sensitive on human rights, why don’t you for once criticize Greece?”
Linde responded to Cavusoglu rebuke by saying: “I am your guest. I would not take a debate here.”
“I will just hope that everybody in Turkey will have the possibility to express their views as frank as you are doing, minister,” she said.
It was a thinly-veiled reference to Turkey’s much-criticized record on freedom of expression, including the jailing of scores of journalists and pro-Kurdish politicians.
