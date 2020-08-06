She joined the Foreign Office in 1994, and her first posting was to the British embassy in Moscow.
Woodward said she was delighted to take up the job “at a time when the rules-based international system faces pressing global challenges and a significant reform agenda.”
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Woodward will bring her “formidable intellect and dynamic diplomatic skills” to the role.
