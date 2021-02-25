The British government added that it will ensure U.K. businesses do not trade with Myanmar’s military-owned companies.
The government has said it was ending aid programs that sent money to the Myanmar government but that aid would still reach “the poorest and most vulnerable in Myanmar.”
The U.K. is the ex-colonial ruler of Burma, as Myanmar was formerly known.
The Myanmar military seized power on Feb. 1 and detained national leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other pro-democracy figures.
