The move is likely to worry many in the foreign aid sector. Andrew Mitchell, who served as development secretary in a previous Conservative government, said abolishing the department “would destroy one of the most effective and respected engines of international development anywhere in the world.”
When he ran for election last year, Johnson committed his government to meeting the United Nations’ target of spending 0.7% of Gross National Income on foreign aid.
