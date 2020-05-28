When Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 after 150 years as a British colony, its residents were not granted the right to live in the U.K.
China’s proposed national security law aims to reinforce Beijing’s control over Hong Kong in a bid to prevent a return of often-violent protests seen for months last year.
Raab and the foreign ministers of the United States, Canada and Australia said in a joint statement the proposed law “would curtail the Hong Kong people’s liberties, and in doing so, dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.