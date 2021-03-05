The statement did not give details, but said Kolomoyskyi was “involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Ukrainian public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes, including using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit.“
Blinken also said Kolomoyskyi is continuing actions that undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes.
Kolomoyskyi’s assets include the television station that broadcast the situation comedy starring Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected Ukrainian president in 2019; he supported Zelenskiy in the campaign.
Zelenskiy did not comment on the ban.
