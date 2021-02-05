The summit, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is seen as a key moment in the international effort to curb man-made climate change six years after the creation of the Paris accord.
The2015 treaty commits countries to cutting their greenhouse gas emissions so temperatures don’t rise more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F), ideally 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F), by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.
Guterres has called on leaders to put their economies on a path to stop adding further planet-warming gases to the atmosphere by 2050.
Bloomberg “will engage government officials and members of the private sector and civil society to finalize and implement plans, particularly in high-emitting countries, industries and sectors, to vastly accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy,” the U.N. said.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.