One of the pardons announced Friday went to Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a former Green Beret accused of killing a suspected bomb-maker in Afghanistan in 2010. Golsteyn believed the man was a legal target and was responsible for an explosion that killed two U.S. Marines.
Colville called that pardon “particularly troubling” because it cut short judicial processes. Goldsteyn was to stand trial by court-martial in February.
