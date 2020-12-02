For weeks, the U.N. and others have pleaded for aid access amid reports of food, medicines and other supplies running out.
A U.N. humanitarian spokesman says the first mission to carry out a needs assessment begins Wednesday.
The agreement was signed this week. “We are of course working to make sure assistance will be provided in the whole region and for every single person who needs it,” he said.
“The U.N. and humanitarian partners in Ethiopia are committed to engaging with the federal government of Ethiopia and all parties to the conflict to ensure that humanitarian action in Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions be strictly based on needs and carried out in compliance with the globally agreed upon principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” the spokesman added.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.