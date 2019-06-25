Libyans gather amidst debris in Tajoura, south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on June 15, 2019, following a reported airstrike by forces loyal to retired general Khalifa Hiftar. (Mahmud Turkia/AFP/Getty Images)

An American Air Force veteran who was accused of acting as a mercenary in Libya has been freed after a six-week detention by an armed faction in that country’s civil war, officials said Tuesday.

Jamie Sponaugle, a 31-year-old Florida man, was flying a jet near the Libyan capital of Tripoli on May 7 when his aircraft went down, according to individuals familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) publicly accused a man The Washington Post is now identifying as Sponaugle of piloting a Mirage F1, a French-made combat jet, while conducting bombing missions against its forces in the area. The Post withheld publication of his detention at the request of U.S. officials who were working to secure his release.

The LNA is one of two factions locked in a years-long battle for control of Libyan territory and government institutions.

The apparent involvement of an American military veteran in an ongoing battle for Tripoli between the LNA and its rival, the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord, illustrates the complexity of a long-simmering conflict that has emerged as a major global proxy war involving illicit arms and dueling accusations of mercenary use.

It also draws attention to the shifting U.S. policy on Libya. While senior Trump administration officials have devoted limited time to Libya, the president appeared to upend years of steady support for the Tripoli-based GNA in April when he publicly praised Khalifa Hifter, the strongman who heads the rival LNA.

“We are always pleased to see Americans held captive overseas returned home to their friends and family,” Robert O'Brien, President Trump's envoy for hostage affairs, said in a phone interview. “We appreciate his captors' decision to release him. We also thank the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its role in resolving this case.”

Sponaugle is expected to arrive shortly in Saudi Arabia.

Sponaugle, whose identity as an American has not been previously reported, became an enlisted airman in 2006, and worked as a mechanic, Air Force officials said. After leaving active duty in 2013, he served for several years in the Florida Air National Guard. His last job as an active duty airman was airspace technician and his last duty station was MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

While he was not a pilot in the Air Force, he earned a pilot’s license following his military service.

In imagery released by the LNA shortly after the incident, Sponaugle is seen bloodied and receiving medical treatment from LNA forces. Video that appeared on social media showed the same man identifying himself as a Portuguese national named Jimmy Rees and saying he was in Libya under a civilian contract focused with “destroying bridges and roads.”

In the video that appeared on social media, the man who appeared to be Sponaugle did not say he worked for the GNA but named someone named “Hadi.” Senior GNA officials including Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg, who was in Washington this month as part of a trip designed to drum up American support for his government, have denied that the GNA uses foreign pilots.

It’s not clear whether Sponaugle violated U.S. law by working for or fighting with any party in Libya. Many countries including the United States employ foreign security contractors, who can play a variety of roles and are sometimes armed.

After the man was captured, an LNA spokesman said he was being treated humanely and in accordance with international law. But U.S. officials, who spent weeks in discussions with the LNA aimed at securing Sponaugle’s release, remained concerned about his welfare. Sponaugle’s family could not be immediately reached for comment.

A Western official with knowledge of Libya said that foreign instructors had long worked at Libya’s air academy, based in the city of Misrata.

Lori Rozsa contributed to this report.