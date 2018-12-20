In this April 26, 2018, photo, visitors stand in front of an electronic data display showing a map of China at the Global Mobile Internet conference in Beijing. A California-based security research firm said in July 2018, that it found evidence that an elite Chinese government-linked hacking team penetrated computer systems belonging to Cambodia's election commission, opposition leaders and media ahead of Cambodia's July 29 elections. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The Trump administration and more than a dozen international allies are expected to call out Beijing on Thursday for what they say are China’s persistent efforts to steal other countries’ trade secrets and advanced technologies and to compromise sensitive government and corporate computers, according to Western officials.

The unprecedented mass condemnation marks a significant effort to hold China to account for its alleged malign acts. It represents a growing consensus that Beijing is flouting international norms of fair play to become the world’s predominant economic and technological power.

The action comes as the U.S. Justice Department is expected to unveil criminal charges against hackers affiliated with China’s main intelligence service who allegedly took part in a long-running cyberspying campaign targeting U.S. and other countries’ networks.

Sanctions related to the cyber economic espionage effort also are expected to be announced.

Presidents and prime ministers around the globe led their cabinets to this decision, said one Western official.

The countries taking part in the joint announcement include Britain, Australia, Canada, Japan and Germany. All were targeted in a long-running espionage campaign in which Chinese spies hacked companies in several countries that provide cybersecurity and information technology services to government agencies and major firms.

Top Justice Department officials are expected to announce indictments of the alleged Chinese hackers, who are affiliated with the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China’s intelligence and security agency. The MSS has in recent years greatly increased its cyber-intrusions into U.S. targets as China’s military hackers have dialed back their activity.

Also known as APT10, the hacking group broke into so-called “managed service providers” in the United States, Britain, Japan, Canada, Australia, Brazil, France, Switzerland and South Korea, among other countries. The goal: to worm their way into the networks of the service providers’ clients to gain access to their intellectual property and sensitive data.

Also expected is a condemnation by Trump administration officials of China for allegedly violating a landmark 2015 pact to refrain from hacking for commercial gain. Taking part in the administration’s actions are the State and Homeland Security departments.

The actions are part of an intensifying push by the United States and allies in Europe and Asia to confront China over its alleged aggression in the economic and military spheres.

They come at a fraught time, as Canada has arrested a Chinese telecommunications executive at the United States’ request on a charge related to violating sanctions against Iran.

The condemnations also pose a potentially complicating factor as President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping seek to negotiate a trade deal.

Mounting intelligence shows a sustained Chinese hacking effort devoted to acquiring sophisticated American technologies of all stripes.