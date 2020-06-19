The order announced covers non-immigrant visas except for government officials traveling on official business.
It comes a day after the African nation’s new leader, President Evariste Ndayishimiye, was sworn into office two months early following the abrupt death of his predecessor.
“As the leadership changes for Burundi, we’re hopeful for a renewed commitment to cooperation between our nations for the benefit of each country’s citizens, ” acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said. “We look forward to future discussions to resolve this ongoing issue.”
DHS said that the suspension on visas will remain in place until cooperation has “improved to an acceptable level” but did not provide specific numbers.
The U.S. has for years struggled with what to do with people who have been ordered to be deported, typically because of a criminal conviction, but whose homeland won’t take them back.
The Supreme Court ruled such people cannot be held in indefinite detention. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has been forced to release thousands from custody as a result.
Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has imposed visa restrictions on Gambia, Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea, and Sierra Leone to pressure them to accept the return of their citizens, citing international legal obligations.
