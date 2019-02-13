A former Air Force intelligence specialist who defected to Iran has been charged with conspiring to provide U.S. defense information to representatives of that country’s government, including the code name and mission of a highly classified program, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Monica Elfriede Witt, 39, a former counterintelligence officer, is accused of revealing the Defense Department program, the details of which are unclear, as well as helping Iranian intelligence services direct hacking and identity theft attempts at her military co-workers. She defected to Iran in 2013 and is believed to be there now.

[Read the indictment against Monica Witt]

The Justice Department also charged four Iranian nationals with attempting to commit computer intrusion and aggravated identity theft in the case.

“It is a sad day for America when one of its citizens betrays our country,” said Assistant Attorney General John Demers at a briefing to make public the charges.

The announcement of the case comes just as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Pence prepared to meet with representatives from about 60 countries in Poland for what was originally billed as a conference to pressure Iran on its missile testing and terrorism. The event, though, has received a tepid response abroad, as some objected to its anti-Iran focus. Law enforcement officials insisted there was no connection between the timing of the charges and the conference.



A 2013 photo of Monica Elfriede Witt. (Department of Justice/AP)

[Pompeo shrugs off expected no-shows ahead of U.S.-hosted conference on Middle East]

Jay Tabb, the FBI’s executive assistant director for national security, said investigators believe Witt shared information that “could cause serious damage to national security,” though he declined to provide specific details of the operations she allegedly disclosed.

Witt, who served in the Air Force from August 1997 to March 2008 and worked from 2008 to 2010 as a government contractor on classified projects, had access to sensitive government materials, officials said.

According to the indictment, she had access to secret and top secret national defense information, including the names of intelligence sources and clandestine agents, and had been deployed between 1999 and 2003 overseas to collect electronic intelligence.

The Justice Department alleged she shared with Iran packages of information about her former colleagues so that they could be targeted, as well as the code name and mission of a Defense Department Special Access Program, which was highly classified.

Tabb said investigators think Witt’s motive was “ideological,” and the indictment against her alleges that, before she defected, she appeared in videos that she knew would be broadcast by Iranian media outlets and “made statements that were critical of the U.S. government.”

In May 2012, after Witt traveled to Iran for a conference, the FBI warned her that she could be a targeted for recruitment by that country’s government, and Witt told the bureau she would refuse to provide information about her military work, according to the indictment. The next year, she went to another Iranian conference, appeared in more videos critical of the United States and soon arranged to defect, according to the indictment.

Asked if the bureau should have done more after the initial warning, Tabb said, “I don’t think so.”

“We followed a procedure that we do, known as a defensive briefing. We went to Witt and we told her that she might be targeted by intelligence officers in travel to Iran. She chose not to heed our warning,” he said.

After the briefing, authorities alleged in the indictment, Witt was hired by a woman, identified only as “Individual A,” a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen who was working on an anti-American propaganda film that was later aired in Iran. The indictment alleges Individual A “engaged in acts consistent with serving as a spotter and assessor on behalf of the Iranian intelligence services,” though officials declined to reveal her name or provide any details about her.

She and Witt, who authorities said was born and raised in Texas, exchanged text messages that seemed to foreshadow Witt’s defection.

In 2012, for example, Individual A wrote to Witt, “should i thank the sec of defense . . . u were well trained,” according to the indictment.

“LOL thank the sec of defense? For me? Well, I loved the work, and I am endeavoring to put the training I received to good use instead of evil,” Witt responded, according to the indictment.

In June of the next year, Witt wrote that, “If all else fails, I just may go public with a program and do like Snowden,” and a week later, told Individual A she had gone to the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, and “told all,” according to the indictment.

A few months later — after some apparent logistical hurdles — Witt successfully defected, according to the indictment. The Iranian government provided housing and computer services to facilitate her work, according to the indictment, and she disclosed the classified program’s name and mission. She also began to create “target packages” to help Iranians zero in on U.S. counterintelligence officers, according to the indictment.

In the same indictment, prosecutors charged four Iranians — Mojtaba Masoumpour, Behzad Mesri, Hossein Parvar and Mohamad Paryar — with the targeting effort. The four men, prosecutors alleged, developed malware that could capture users’ keystrokes and access their webcams, and developed impostor personas on social media or email to try to get former U.S. intelligence agents to talk to them and click on links they sent.

All four are still believed to be in Iran.

As the indictment was unsealed, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued sanctions against the entity and people involved in the cyber effort, as well as the group that organizes the conferences that Witt traveled to attend. The Justice Department also recently took steps to question an Iranian television journalist with dual U.S.-Iranian citizenship who works as a producer and on-air presenter for Iran’s English-language Press TV.

Court documents say the woman, Marzieh Hashemi, was a “material witness,” though officials declined to say whether she was in any way connected to the case unsealed Wednesday.