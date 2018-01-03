In this Dec. 15, 2017 courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Mehmet Atilla, right, testifies during his trial on corruption charges in New York. The Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions was convicted Wednesday by a jury in New York, after a trial that sowed distrust between Turkey and the U.S. (Elizabeth Williams/Associated Press)

A New York jury convicted a Turkish banker Wednesday of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, ending a trial that has infuriated Turkey’s leaders with testimony of alleged corruption at senior levels of that government.

The federal prosecution of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, 47, was most notable for the testimony of Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader who pleaded guilty to participating in the scheme with hopes of securing leniency. Zarrab told the jury that he paid more than $60 million in bribes to keep the scheme going.

Zarrab said that he helped move billions of euros to accounts controlled by Iran. Atilla was a senior official at Halkbank who helped coordinate the scheme. Starting in 2012, Zarrab testified, he paid Turkey’s then-economy minister Mehmet Zafer Caglayan a small fortune to help him hide the money transfers by making them look like gold purchases.

The court plans to sentence Atilla in April. There is no sentencing date for Zarrab.

Zarrab said that when he appealed to Caglayan for help setting the scheme in motion, the minister said he would do it if they could split the profits evenly. He also testified that he was told Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, knew about the plot.

Turkey’s government has said Caglayan acted within the law, and accused the United States of taking Zarrab “hostage’’ to damage the country’s reputation.

Atilla’s lawyer, Victor Rocco, has called him a “helpless pawn,” but the jury was not swayed. He was convicted of five charges, including conspiracy, and acquitted of a money laundering charge.

Joon H. Kim, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, issued a warning to international bankers: “If you lie repeatedly to U.S. Treasury officials and fabricate documents — all as part of a secret scheme to smuggle billions of dollars in Iranian oil money past the U.S. sanctions net — as Atilla did, then you should be prepared for the consequences.’’

Shortly before the trial began in November, Zarrab, 34, pleaded guilty to seven charges. He said he agreed to cooperate after failed attempts to broker a prisoner swap between the United States and Turkey.

The trial also featured testimony from a former Turkish police official whose government corruption probe was quashed.

The investigator, Huseyin Korkmaz, said he was imprisoned for 18 months, then fled Turkey with evidence from the case. Some of that evidence helped convict Atilla.

Erdogan’s government has charged that the original Turkish corruption probe — and the subsequent U.S. case — were part of a conspiracy against him by supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric now living in Pennsylvania.

Ergogan has blamed Gulen for a failed 2016 coup attempt, and demanded that the United States extradite him. The United States has rejected those demands, escalating tensions between the two countries.