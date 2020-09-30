Tunis and Washington maintain close military cooperation, notably in training Tunisian forces and securing Tunisia’s southern border with Libya. The U.S. and Germany have helped establish an electronic surveillance system to prevent infiltration across the border.
Tunisia saw two bloody attacks in 2015 that killed dozens of foreign tourists perpetrated by Tunisians who had received weapons training from extremists in Libya. Tunisia is considered an ally in U.S. efforts against terrorism in the region.
