Late Saturday, the White House said that President Trump would make “major announcement” at 9 a.m. Sunday. “Something very big has just happened!” the president tweeted.

AD

The operation targeting Baghdadi was first reported by Newsweek. The Defense Department did not respond to requests for comment.

AD

If confirmed, Baghdadi’s death would bring a dramatic end to a years-long hunt for the man who spearheaded the Islamic State’s transformation from an underground insurgent band to a powerful quasi-state that straddled two countries and spawned copycat movements across continents.

A former university professor who was once held in a U.S.-run prison in Iraq, Baghdadi has been erroneously reported killed or wounded multiple times.

The group’s self-proclaimed caliphate, which at its largest stretched across much of Iraq and Syria, has been destroyed following years of assaults by U.S., Syrian, Iraqi, European and other forces, but officials believe that the organization remains a formidable threat determined to regain strength.



AD

While Baghdadi, a native of the Iraqi city of Samarra believed to be in his mid-40s, has remained a reclusive figure even to his followers, he urged militants in an audio message issued last month to conduct attacks against security forces and to attempt to break imprisoned brethren out of jail.

AD

The raid comes as the United States scrambles to adjust its posture in Syria in the wake of Trump’s decision to curtail the U.S. military mission. Trump said earlier this month he would pull out nearly all of the approximately 1,000 troops in Syria amid a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish troops who have been the Pentagon’s main battlefield partner there, but evolving plans now call for a larger residual force that could mean a substantial ongoing campaign.

Liz Sly in Los Angeles, and Shane Harris and Souad Mekhennet contributed to this report.

AD