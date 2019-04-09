A military contractor initially thought to have died in a car bombing that killed a group of American soldiers this week survived the attack, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The man, an Afghan national, was part of a convoy that was targeted by a suicide bomber on Monday near Bagram air base, a major hub for foreign forces in Afghanistan. The military initially reported that four people died in the attack, which was claimed by the Taliban: three U.S. service members, who have not been identified, and a military contractor.

But unbeknown to American forces at the time, a military official said Tuesday, the contractor escaped the targeted vehicle and became mixed up among civilians who were injured in the blast.

Col. Dave Butler, a military spokesman, said the man and other injured Afghans were taken to Bagram for medical treatment, where it was later discovered that he had been in the vehicle with the slain U.S. troops. The Americans have not yet been identified, but Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer told lawmakers Tuesday that they were Marines.

Seven American service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year.

“We feel and mourn the loss of these Americans with their families and loved ones. They volunteered to protect their country,” Gen. Scott Miller, who heads U.S. and foreign forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement. “We will continue our mission.”

The attack occurs as the Trump administration accelerates efforts to foster a peace deal with the Taliban, which remains a potent threat almost 18 years after U.S. forces entered Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.