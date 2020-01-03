By Associated Press January 3, 2020 at 2:48 PM ESTWASHINGTON — US official: American troops are on alert to deploy to protect US Embassy in Beirut following strike on Iranian general.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy