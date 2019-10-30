But Travers warned that the group has a “deep bench” of militants who could replace al-Baghdadi.
He spoke Wednesday at a House hearing on global national security threats.
He told members of Congress that said he didn’t think al-Baghdadi’s death would affect any attacks that were in the process of being planned by a group that once controlled a large swath of territory across Syria and Iraq.
