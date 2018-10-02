WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading back to North Korea for another round of talks aimed at getting Kim Jong Un to give up nuclear weapons.

This will be Pompeo’s fourth visit to North Korea since spring. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters Tuesday that the secretary expects to meet with Kim in Pyongyang.

President Donald Trump said last week that he hopes to meet again soon with the North Korean leader. They held the first-ever summit between a U.S. and a North Korean leader in June.

Pompeo will be pushing for progress on achieving the goal of denuclearization that Trump and Kim agreed to only in vague terms at their summit in Singapore.

North Korea says it first wants relief from punishing international sanctions.

