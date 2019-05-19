WASHINGTON — The U.S. will roll out the first phase of its Middle East peace plan next month at a conference in Bahrain on the economic benefits that could flow from an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The plan envisions large-scale investment and infrastructure work in the Palestinian territories. But the central political elements remain mostly unknown. And the economic workshop June 25-26 is not expected to tackle the major points of contention: borders, the status of Jerusalem, Palestinian refugees and Israel’s security.

The White House announced the forum on Sunday, saying it’ll give government, civil and business leaders a chance to gather support for economic initiatives that could be possible with a peace agreement.

But with the details of the political plan under wraps, commitment for economic development won’t come easily.

