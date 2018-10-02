FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo, then-Customs and Border Protection U.S. Border Patrol Acting Chief Carla Provost takes questions as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the Trump administration’s policies on immigration enforcement and family reunification efforts, on Capitol Hill in Washington. For the first time in the 94-year history of the U.S. Border Patrol, a woman is in charge. Provost was named to the position in August 2018 after serving as acting chief since April 2017 (J. Scott Applewhite, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security’s internal watchdog says immigration officials were not prepared to manage the consequences of its “zero tolerance” policy at the border this summer that resulted in the separation of nearly 3,000 children from parents.

The report made public Tuesday found one child was held as long as 25 days in a border patrol facility meant for short-term detention. And poor communication by immigration officials meant some separated parents weren’t told how to reach their children, and lacked good access to communicate with them.

Border Patrol did not ensure that children separated from their parents who were too young to talk could be properly identified.

Homeland Security officials say the report illustrates the difficulties in enforcing immigration laws “that are broken and poorly written.”

