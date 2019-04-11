Lawmakers said Thursday that the United States must act to confront unprecedented military competition in space but questioned the Trump administration’s $2 billion proposal to create a new military branch to address that threat.

Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other Pentagon leaders appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to argue for the creation of President Trump’s proposed Space Force.

But Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.), the Republican committee chair, asked a question heard throughout the more-than-two-hour hearing: “What will this organization fix?”

The Pentagon has already reestablished a Space Command that will be headed by a four-star general. But the Space Force, if approved, would stand up an organization to train and equip specialized forces whose mission would be to accelerate America’s response to militarization of space.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the committee’s top Democrat, said he agreed that changes needed to be made to maintain America’s dominance in space. “However, creating a new branch of the armed forces for the first time in 70 years is not a decision Congress should make lightly,” he said. “Such a major reorganization would have long-lasting consequences, both intended and unintended.”

Standing up a Space Force is expected to cost an estimated $2 billion spread out over five years. The fate of the proposal may become clear later this spring when lawmakers draft an annual defense bill that could include language on a Space Force.

The debate over the Pentagon’s role in space comes to a head after years of growing anxiety about efforts, mainly by Russia and China, to develop abilities to target satellites critical to a host of military functions, including guided munitions, missile defense systems and GPS. Both countries have improved their capability to attack U.S. space assets using lasers, missiles or jamming technology.

Todd Harrison, director of the aerospace security project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said supporters of an organization overhaul now faced the best odds in many years of on-and-off congressional discussions on such ideas.

“My sense is that this is the year of the decision,” he said. “Either it’ll happen this year or we’ll have to wait another generation.”

In the House, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who chairs the House Armed Services Committee, has said he does not support the proposal as written.

Some of the officials testifying in supporting of the Space Force had previously argued against similar plans, including an earlier proposal to create a “Space Corps” that failed in 2017. They said the speed with which adversarial nations were making strides in space convinced them of the current proposal’s merits.

The initiative is a personal one for Shanahan, who headed an effort to draft a detailed Space Force plan as the Pentagon’s No. 2 official before being tapped to take over the department after predecessor Jim Mattis’s abrupt resignation late last year.

In a speech about space earlier this week, Shanahan said the United States “must confront reality” in dealing with new threats. “The next major conflict may be won or lost in space,” he said.

Like the Space Force proposal, Shanahan is now in limbo as he awaits the conclusion of a Pentagon ethics probe into allegations he improperly sought to influence decisions affecting his former employer, Boeing. Trump has not said definitively whether he will nominate Shanahan, who denies the allegations, to assume the job on a permanent basis.

Many of the concerns voiced by senators were bureaucratic, involving the potential for duplication of personnel and squandering of military resources at a time when the Pentagon is seeking to capi­tal­ize on a larger budget to reorient toward battling fellow great powers.

Reed said the current proposal for a 16,500-strong Space Force would have “the highest overhead-to-operation ratio within the military.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has announced her presidential candidacy, said she was concerned that problems with the Pentagon’s acquisition process — known for its cost overruns and slow timeline — would persist even if organization changes occurred.

“There’s no reason to believe that adding an entirely new Space Force bureaucracy and pouring buckets more money into it is going to reduce our overall vulnerability in space,” she said. “I just think the taxpayers deserve better than this.”

The proposal is also the subject of ongoing disagreement among senior officials. Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, who is stepping down next month, on Thursday reiterated her opposition to the Pentagon’s new Space Development Agency, which Air Force officials say duplicates existing functions within that service.

Defending the proposal, Dunford acknowledged that a host of unanswered questions remained but said the United States could not afford to wait to act.

“My best military advice . . . would be to move out now with what might be the 80 percent solution, and refine as we go,” he said.