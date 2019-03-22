President Trump hands over maps depicting the size of the "ISIS physical caliphate" upon his arrival in West Palm Beach on March 22, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

U.S.-backed forces have deprived the Islamic State of its final foothold in Syria, the White House said Friday, appearing to declare a long-awaited end to the campaign to wrest territory from the militant group.

“The territorial caliphate has been eliminated in Syria,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One.

President Trump, making brief remarks to reporters after landing in Palm Beach, Fla., showed reporters a map of Iraq and Syria. “There’s ISIS, and that’s what he have right now,” he said, indicating areas no longer controlled by militants.

The announcement, more than four years after the United States launched its first airstrikes against the then-formidable militant group, follows months of speculation about when U.S.-backed Syrian forces would push the group out of its final foothold in eastern Syria. Neighboring Iraq declared victory over the group in late 2017.

While Trump, who has been eager to end the U.S. military mission in Syria, has repeatedly suggested that final ground victory was imminent, the operation has dragged on as local forces have struggled to root out militants dug in among civilians.

A conclusion to the operation would be a milestone for the Pentagon, which has a force of more than 2,000 troops on the ground in Syria operating in support of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, the chief U.S. partner against the Islamic State.

Despite Trump’s surprise declaration in December that all U.S. forces would be coming home from the conflict, the Pentagon now plans to keep at least 400 troops in Syria to help the SDF and other allies maintain security in former Islamic State strongholds.

Sanders told reporters that the Pentagon, which has been more cautious than the White House in its assessment of progress against the Islamic State, had “made the call” that the Islamic State had been defeated.

This story is developing and will update.

John Wagner contributed to this report.